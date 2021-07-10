UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Navy Commander Says Sea Breeze-2021 Drills Finished

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 01:30 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The commander of the Ukrainian navy, Rear Adm. Oleksiy Neizhpapa on Saturday announced the end of the NATO-led Sea Breeze-2021 military exercise.

"The Sea Breeze-2021 exercise is concluded! All assigned objectives are fully completed," Neizhpapa said, as quoted by the navy on Facebook.

This year's edition of the drills started on June 28 and lasted through Saturday. The NATO exercise took place in the Black Sea and involved 5,000 soldiers, 40 airplanes and 32 vessels from 32 countries.

