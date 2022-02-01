UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Navy Conducts Military Drills For Defense Of Black Sea Ports - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 04:20 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Ukraine conducted a set of military exercises and drills in the southern part of the country to reinforce naval combat readiness for emergency situations, including the Black Sea ports defense, the press service of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (DIMDU) said on Tuesday.

"The planned set of military exercises and drills for Ukrainian naval force's combat readiness was conducted in coordination with the Air Force in the south of the country.

The participants of the drills checked readiness to respond to emergency situations, and trained joint actions with naval, coastal and air force units," DIMDU's press service said on Facebook.

Naval intelligence officers also participated in the drills, according to the press service.

The drills involved ship and cutter tactical groups, airplanes, helicopters, artillery units and marine corps in training of reconnaissance as well as coastal, port and navigation defense. 

