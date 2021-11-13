UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Navy Says Held Drill With US, Turkey, Romania In Black Sea

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 10:06 PM

Ukrainian Navy Says Held Drill With US, Turkey, Romania in Black Sea

The Ukrainian Navy announced on Saturday it conducted a passage exercise (PASSEX) with military vessels from the United States, Turkey, and Romania in the Black Sea

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) The Ukrainian Navy announced on Saturday it conducted a passage exercise (PASSEX) with military vessels from the United States, Turkey, and Romania in the Black Sea.

"The Ukrainian Navy's ships took part in the PASSEX-type training with ships of the US, Turkish and Romanian navies in the Black Sea. The US Sixth Fleet flagship, command ship Mount Whitney, was deployed, among others. US naval aircraft were deployed as well a P-8 Poseidon patrol plane and a helicopter," the navy said in a statement posted on Facebook, adding that a total of seven ships took part in the exercise.

The drill was supposed to train cooperation within a multinational tactical group under the NATO standards.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry took note of the exercise, adding that it was continuing to monitor the US activity in the Black Sea.

Earlier in the week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that NATO drills in the Black Sea were related to Washington's aim to contain Moscow.

