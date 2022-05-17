UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Negotiators Guided By London, Washington - Russian Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2022 | 02:33 PM

Ukrainian Negotiators Guided by London, Washington - Russian Foreign Minister

Washington and London are guiding the Ukrainian negotiating group regarding the Russian special operation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, adding that Russia is receiving the relevant information through various channels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Washington and London are guiding the Ukrainian negotiating group regarding the Russian special operation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, adding that Russia is receiving the relevant information through various channels.

"Obviously, this was a signal that Ukraine's initiative, perhaps, which manifested in the transfer of acceptable principles to us (at the talks in Turkey) for reaching agreements, was not supported in the West. And we have information coming through various channels that Washington and especially London are guiding the Ukrainian negotiators and regulating their freedom of maneuver," Lavrov said at the educational marathon "New Horizons."

The West is seeking to drag down the conflict, as it believes the longer it lasts the more damage Russia will suffer, the minister added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey Washington London Marathon

Recent Stories

5.6-magnitude quake hits 229 km SSE of Katsuura, J ..

5.6-magnitude quake hits 229 km SSE of Katsuura, Japan: USGS

2 minutes ago
 West Not Ready to Provide Security Guarantees to U ..

West Not Ready to Provide Security Guarantees to Ukraine - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 Hours long load-shedding disturbs life

Hours long load-shedding disturbs life

15 minutes ago
 Russian Forces Destroy Railway Traction Power Subs ..

Russian Forces Destroy Railway Traction Power Substation in Kharkiv Region - Mil ..

21 minutes ago
 Moscow Sees Finland, Sweden Bid to Join NATO Only ..

Moscow Sees Finland, Sweden Bid to Join NATO Only as Geopolitical Move to Contai ..

21 minutes ago
 Putin's Visit to Ankara Not Expected in Coming Day ..

Putin's Visit to Ankara Not Expected in Coming Days, Preparations Not Underway - ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.