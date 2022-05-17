Ukrainian Negotiators Guided by London, Washington - Russian Foreign Minister

Washington and London are guiding the Ukrainian negotiating group regarding the Russian special operation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, adding that Russia is receiving the relevant information through various channels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Washington and London are guiding the Ukrainian negotiating group regarding the Russian special operation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, adding that Russia is receiving the relevant information through various channels.

"Obviously, this was a signal that Ukraine's initiative, perhaps, which manifested in the transfer of acceptable principles to us (at the talks in Turkey) for reaching agreements, was not supported in the West. And we have information coming through various channels that Washington and especially London are guiding the Ukrainian negotiators and regulating their freedom of maneuver," Lavrov said at the educational marathon "New Horizons."

The West is seeking to drag down the conflict, as it believes the longer it lasts the more damage Russia will suffer, the minister added.