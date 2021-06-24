Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Impose Their Will on Government - Russian Security Council Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Neo-Nazis in Ukraine actually dictate their will to authorities and undertake forays into neighboring countries, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday

The security official pointed to the increasing popularity of the so-called hybrid wars, which often result in no less human suffering than "traditional" conflicts.

"In Ukraine, in 2014, foreign forces 'placed a premium' on neo-Nazis for a violent change of power, and today we see how they actually dictate their will to the authorities and even undertake forays into neighboring states. For example, they were noticed and neutralized by the authorities in Belarus," Patrushev said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.