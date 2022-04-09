Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Plan to Blow Up Chemical Depots in Avdiivka - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) Ukrainian nationalists have prepared a provocation by mining chemical depots at a plant in the city of Avdiivka and planning to blow it up when approaching the formations of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said on Friday.

"In Avdiivka, militants of nationalist formations have fully prepared an inhuman provocation, involving mass poisoning of residents of the adjacent areas with toxic chemicals," Mizintsev said at a briefing.

According to him, Ukrainian nationalists mined storage facilities with toxic chemicals at a coke-chemical plant, which they plan to blow up when approaching the city of the DPR formations.

On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.