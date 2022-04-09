UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Plan To Blow Up Chemical Depots In Avdiivka - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Plan to Blow Up Chemical Depots in Avdiivka - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) Ukrainian nationalists have prepared a provocation by mining chemical depots at a plant in the city of Avdiivka and planning to blow it up when approaching the formations of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said on Friday.

"In Avdiivka, militants of nationalist formations have fully prepared an inhuman provocation, involving mass poisoning of residents of the adjacent areas with toxic chemicals," Mizintsev said at a briefing.

According to him, Ukrainian nationalists mined storage facilities with toxic chemicals at a coke-chemical plant, which they plan to blow up when approaching the city of the DPR formations.

On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk February From

Recent Stories

Le Pen Says Not Supporting Sanctions Against Russi ..

Le Pen Says Not Supporting Sanctions Against Russian Raw Materials, Gas

1 hour ago
 Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

2 hours ago
 US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them ..

US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them Till Moscow De-Escalates - St ..

2 hours ago
 Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Im ..

Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Imports From Russia Until August ..

2 hours ago
 Ex-Bolivian President Anez Denies Participation in ..

Ex-Bolivian President Anez Denies Participation in Coup During Testimony

2 hours ago
 Model Criminal Trial Court grants bail to four sus ..

Model Criminal Trial Court grants bail to four suspects in murder case

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.