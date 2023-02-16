Ukrainian Nobel winner demands justice for Russian 'war criminals'

Oleksandra Matviichuk, a Ukrainian rights activist whose NGO was co-winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, called Thursday for the world to "hold Russian war criminals accountable," in an interview with AFP

OttigniesLouvainla Neuve, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Oleksandra Matviichuk, a Ukrainian rights activist whose NGO was co-winner of last year's Nobel Peace prize, called Thursday for the world to "hold Russian war criminals accountable," in an interview with AFP.

"We must break the circle of impunity," she said, urging the United Nations and the European Union to back Kyiv's call for a special tribunal able to judge top Russian officials all the way up to President Vladimir Putin.

While acknowledging that getting a majority of UN member countries behind that goal was a "hard task," Matviichuk said it was indispensable for any post-war peace that might follow the end of the conflict in her country.

"There will not be sustainable peace without justice," she noted.

Her demand came nearly a year after Russia's February 24, 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which followed its 2014 annexation of Crimea and support for pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine's east.

She was speaking at Belgium's University of Louvain just ahead of receiving an honorary doctorate there, alongside Palestinian filmmaker Elia Suleiman and Adelle Blackett, a law professor at Canada's McGill University.

The trio were being recognised for the fight for civil rights and a fairer society.