Ukrainian Offensive Potential Reduced After Russian Strikes - Shoigu
Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The Russian military is reducing the offensive potential of the Ukrainian armed forces by conducting effective strikes, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.
"Our armed forces continue to inflict effective fire damage on the enemy, which significantly reduces its offensive potential," Shoigu told top military officials during a meeting.