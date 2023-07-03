Open Menu

Ukrainian Offensive Potential Reduced After Russian Strikes - Shoigu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Ukrainian Offensive Potential Reduced After Russian Strikes - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The Russian military is reducing the offensive potential of the Ukrainian armed forces by conducting effective strikes, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"Our armed forces continue to inflict effective fire damage on the enemy, which significantly reduces its offensive potential," Shoigu told top military officials during a meeting.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Top

Recent Stories

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter He ..

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter Hellyer

47 minutes ago
 Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading ..

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading peace and tolerance

1 hour ago
 Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

4 hours ago
 Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

14 hours ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

17 hours ago
 ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

20 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

20 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

21 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From World