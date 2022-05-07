Ukrainian Officer Accused of Murdering Civilians Pleads Guilty at Crime Scene

(@FahadShabbir)

MARIUPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) A Ukrainian officer accused of murder and sexual abuse against civilians has shown at the scene how he committed the crimes and pleaded guilty, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Military investigators of the Russian Investigative Committee conducted a restaging of events at the territory of the Illich plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

During the experiment, the Ukrainian marine officer accused of killing a man and committing sexual violence against a woman showed how he committed the crimes, the correspondent said.

Testimony of a witness in this case was also verified at the crime scene.

The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated a number of criminal cases and is now conducting investigations into crimes allegedly committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians in Donbas.