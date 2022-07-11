UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Official Admits Kiev Has Only Outline Of Black Sea Demining Plan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Ukrainian Official Admits Kiev Has Only Outline of Black Sea Demining Plan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Kiev has only an outline of a plan to clear the Black Sea of mines, Roman Kostenko, a member of Ukraine's parliament told UK media on Monday.

The Ukrainian politician admitted to The Guardian that the demining plan exists, but said it is no more than an outline for now.

Another Ukrainian official, who requested anonymity, told the newspaper that the Ukrainian authorities are planning to carry out demining using robots, adding however that it would be months before it can be done.

In March, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Ukraine had planted about 420 mines in the vicinity of its Black Sea ports and that some had been swept into the sea.

The FSB warned that some might drift into the Bosporus Strait and onward into the Mediterranean.

The West has blamed the global food crisis on Russia, accusing Moscow of allegedly blocking Ukrainian grain shipments. Moscow, in turn, says that cargo ships are unable to leave Black Sea ports due to mines planted by Ukraine's military, calling on Kiev to clear the waters. The UN has repeatedly warned that the broken supply chain threatens food insecurity on a global scale.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Kiev United Kingdom March Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.