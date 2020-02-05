Ukrainian Official Refutes Reports About Resuming Water Supply to Crimea

Ukraine's permanent representative to Crimea, Anton Korynevych, has rejected recent rumors that Kiev plans to resume supplying water to the peninsula

On January 30, Yurii Aristov, the chairman of the budget committee of the Ukrainian government, told the Ukrainian branch of Radio Liberty about possibly selling water to Russia, specifically to Crimea. The remarks were made ahead of the parliament's human rights committee session on Crimea-related issues, planned for next week in the Kherson region, the closest Ukrainian territory to the peninsula.

"In view of yet another speculation regarding the possible restoration of water supply to Crimea and the related 'visit of a commission from Kiev' appearing in the media, we will point out that this information does not correspond to reality ... No one is talking about any restoration of water supply," Korynevych wrote in a Facebook post.

The Crimean peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in a 2014 referendum. After that Kiev cut water supply to the peninsula, which previously relied on Ukraine for 85 percent of its fresh water needs.