Ukrainian Official Says Communique For Normandy Four Summit Lacks Breakthrough Ideas

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 04:00 AM

Ukrainian Official Says Communique for Normandy Four Summit Lacks Breakthrough Ideas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) A draft of a statement that will be released after the upcoming Normandy Four summit is very diplomatic in tone and does not contain any breakthrough ideas, Deputy Prime Minister on European and Euro Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said.

The next Normandy Four meeting between Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany, will take place on December 9, in Paris.

"Currently, the communique is very diplomatic. I will tell you honestly, that this document contains no breakthrough ideas. But everything will depend the result of the negotiations," Kuleba said during a political talk show on Ukrainian ICTV channel.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, together known as Donbas, which claimed independence after what they considered to be a coup.

The Normandy format was created in 2014 by Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine to formulate a solution for this conflict. The following year, during a meeting in Minsk, the sides developed an addendum to the 2014 Minsk Protocol, commonly known as Minsk II. Its last meeting was in 2016.

