MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The tend of non-return to Kiev of representatives of the Ukrainian interior, foreign and defense ministries and special services, who are completing long-term business trips abroad, is gaining momentum, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Tuesday.

"Along with the mass exodus of the working age population from Ukraine, the trend towards non-return to Kiev of representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, special services and the Ministry of Internal Affairs is gaining momentum," the SVR said in a statement.

The SVR is well aware of a significant number of Ukrainian foreign workers who have decided not to return to Kiev after long-term business trips abroad, the statement read.

"This is what many employees of Ukrainian diplomatic institutions accredited in the EU countries do. After completing a long-term business trip, they remain in the host countries, changing their diplomatic status to refugee status," the SVR said, adding that employees of foreign missions of Ukraine in the countries of the Asia-Pacific region do the same.