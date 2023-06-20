UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Officials Increasingly Not Returning From Abroad Business Trips - Russia's SVR

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Ukrainian Officials Increasingly Not Returning From Abroad Business Trips - Russia's SVR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The tend of non-return to Kiev of representatives of the Ukrainian interior, foreign and defense ministries and special services, who are completing long-term business trips abroad, is gaining momentum, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Tuesday.

"Along with the mass exodus of the working age population from Ukraine, the trend towards non-return to Kiev of representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, special services and the Ministry of Internal Affairs is gaining momentum," the SVR said in a statement.

The SVR is well aware of a significant number of Ukrainian foreign workers who have decided not to return to Kiev after long-term business trips abroad, the statement read.

"This is what many employees of Ukrainian diplomatic institutions accredited in the EU countries do. After completing a long-term business trip, they remain in the host countries, changing their diplomatic status to refugee status," the SVR said, adding that employees of foreign missions of Ukraine in the countries of the Asia-Pacific region do the same.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia Same Kiev From Refugee

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end ..

Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end of March 2023: CBUAE

12 hours ago
 Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

13 hours ago
 Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development ..

Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development in budget

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.