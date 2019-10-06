UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Officials To Visit Areas Of Troop Disengagement In Donbas - Presidential Office

Sun 06th October 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Ukrainian government representatives will visit the areas in the southeast of the country (Donbas) where a disengagement of forces and hardware is being planned, the presidential administration has announced.

"It is expected that next week, government officials will visit Petrivske, Zolote and Stanytsia Luhanska in order to personally verify that local citizens are not in danger," the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement released on its official Facebook page on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced that the country's armed forces were technically prepared for the separation of forces in Petrivske and Zolote.

According to the ministry, the troop withdrawal will be a step-by-step process, carried out in two stages, the first stage being the withdrawal of personnel from both sides of the conflict, the second - the dismantling of fortifications and mine clearing.

On October 1, representatives of the Contact Group on Ukraine met in the Belarusian capital of Minsk and signed an agreement on a peace plan called "the Steinmeier formula."

The plan, proposed by then German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in 2016, stipulates that the parties involved in the internal conflict in Ukraine should arrange free and fair local elections in the southeast (Donbas) and a new law must be passed granting them special status.

Self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Foreign Minister and envoy to the Contact Group on Ukraine Natalia Nikonorova announced after the Minsk talks that an additional agreement on the disengagement of forces in the conflict-ridden southeastern regions of Ukraine was expected in the near future.

According to Nikonorova, a particular schedule of troop withdrawal in Donbas was agreed during the October 1 Contact Group meeting.

