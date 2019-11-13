UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoisky Calls On Kiev To Improve Relations With Russia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:11 PM

Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoisky Calls on Kiev to Improve Relations With Russia

Ukrainian billionaire Ihor Kolomoisky has called on Kiev to improve relations with Moscow and accused the United States of using Ukraine as a tool to weaken Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Ukrainian billionaire Ihor Kolomoisky has called on Kiev to improve relations with Moscow and accused the United States of using Ukraine as a tool to weaken Russia.

"They're stronger anyway. We have to improve our relations," Kolomoisky told The New York Times on Wednesday, comparing the power of Moscow to that of Kiev.

According to him, people want to live in peace and enjoy a good life.

"And you [the United States] are forcing us to be at war, and not even giving us the money for it," the oligarch stressed.

Kolomoisky assumed that the European Union and NATO would never take in Ukraine, while "Russia would love to bring us into a new Warsaw Pact."

He also accused the US of using Ukraine as a tool to weaken Russia and wage war "to the last Ukrainian.

"

The businessman added that the restoration of relations has become necessary for the economic survival of Ukraine and that financing from Russia could replace loans from the International Monetary Fund.

"We'll take $100 billion from the Russians. I think they'd love to give it to us today," he noted.

Kolomoisky is considered to be one of the richest people in Ukraine, whose net worth is placed at about $1.4 billion, according to various sources. Many media outlets consider him to be one of the sponsors of the Euromaidan events that took place from 2013-2014. In Russia, a criminal case was launched against him over the use of prohibited means and methods of warfare.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Warsaw Kiev New York United States Money Criminals Media From Billion Love

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi meets with Sharjah triennial task ..

12 minutes ago

Microsoft announces ‘AI Centre of Excellence for ..

27 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid to inaugurate17th legislative ..

27 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership prioritises Emirati family: She ..

1 hour ago

Israeli Woman Injured in Ashkelon Due to Rocket Sh ..

40 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI down 0.9% during January to O ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.