Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoisky Calls on Kiev to Improve Relations With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Ukrainian billionaire Ihor Kolomoisky has called on Kiev to improve relations with Moscow and accused the United States of using Ukraine as a tool to weaken Russia

"They're stronger anyway. We have to improve our relations," Kolomoisky told The New York Times on Wednesday, comparing the power of Moscow to that of Kiev.

According to him, people want to live in peace and enjoy a good life.

"And you [the United States] are forcing us to be at war, and not even giving us the money for it," the oligarch stressed.

Kolomoisky assumed that the European Union and NATO would never take in Ukraine, while "Russia would love to bring us into a new Warsaw Pact."

He also accused the US of using Ukraine as a tool to weaken Russia and wage war "to the last Ukrainian.

The businessman added that the restoration of relations has become necessary for the economic survival of Ukraine and that financing from Russia could replace loans from the International Monetary Fund.

"We'll take $100 billion from the Russians. I think they'd love to give it to us today," he noted.

Kolomoisky is considered to be one of the richest people in Ukraine, whose net worth is placed at about $1.4 billion, according to various sources. Many media outlets consider him to be one of the sponsors of the Euromaidan events that took place from 2013-2014. In Russia, a criminal case was launched against him over the use of prohibited means and methods of warfare.