Ukrainian Ombudsman Claims Kiev Listed Over 110 People In Detention In Russia

Sat 07th September 2019 | 06:18 PM

Ukrainian Ombudsman Claims Kiev Listed Over 110 People in Detention in Russia

There are over 110 Ukrainians in Kiev's lists of detainees on Russian territory, Lyudmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian parliament's commissioner for human rights, said Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) There are over 110 Ukrainians in Kiev's lists of detainees on Russian territory, Lyudmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian parliament's commissioner for human rights, said Saturday.

"In our lists there are more than 110 in Russia and AR [Autonomous Republic of] Crimea," Denisova said.

She added that it was harder to ascertain the number of Ukrainians in Donbas, but the Ukrainian authorities were working on this.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

