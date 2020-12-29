Ukrainian Ombudswoman Says Over 250 Ukrainians Remain in Captivity in Donbas

More than 250 Ukrainian citizens are being held captive in the part of the eastern Donbas region that is not controlled by Kiev, Lyudmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian parliament's commissioner for human rights, said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) More than 250 Ukrainian citizens are being held captive in the part of the eastern Donbas region that is not controlled by Kiev, Lyudmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian parliament's commissioner for human rights, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in December, Denisova, at a meeting with UK Ambassador Melinda Simmons, said that more than 240 Ukrainians were in captivity in the part of Donbas not controlled by Kiev.

"Now in the dungeons of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, 251 Ukrainian citizens remain. Their release is the most important task of all the competent authorities involved in this process," Denisova said on Telegram.

Denisova noted that she would continue her work to free citizens and called on the international community to work together in this direction.

The Ukrainian ombudswoman recalled that a year ago, an exchange of detainees took place in Donbas, when 76 citizens, including 12 military personnel, returned to their families on the territory controlled by Kiev.

In December 2019, the first exchange of prisoners since 2017 was conducted in Donbas. Kiev handed over 124 people to the self-proclaimed people's republics of Luhansk (LPR) and Donetsk (DPR). DPR and LPR handed over 76 people to the Ukrainian authorities. Afterward, work began on the formation of new lists for the exchange of prisoners. The first exchange of prisoners this year between the sides took place on April 16. Kiev handed over 14 people to the LPR and DPR.