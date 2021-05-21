The clashes between Ukrainian nationalists and the supporters of Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, occurred on Friday near the building of a Kiev court that is considering appeals against the politician's house arrest, a Sputnik correspondent reported

Earlier in May, Medvedchuk, who advocates for dialogue with Russia, was placed under house arrest until July 9 on suspicions of treason and embezzlement of national resources in Crimea.

According to the correspondent, several dozen people with the flags of far-right National Corps Party ((established based on the Azov Battalion, prosecuted in Russia) and other nationalist organizations held a meeting near the court building, demanding to arrest Medvedchuk and were being aggressive towards the politician's supporters.

This resulted in clashes between the two groups, which was later stopped by security forces.

On Friday, the court started to consider appeals against the politician's round-the-clock house arrest. His attorneys are demanding the cancellation of the decision, while prosecutors insist on Medvedchuk's detention in custody with an alternative of paying a $10 million bail.

During the trial, the politician called the case against him a political persecution of himself and his party for their position on various issues, including settling the conflict in Donbas.