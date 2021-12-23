(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Ukrainian lawmakers from the European Solidarity party, led by former President Petro Poroshenko, have filed an application with the country's law enforcement authorities over current President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's alleged high treason and financing terrorism, the party said on Thursday.

"The people's deputies from European Solidarity have filed a complaint with the prosecutor general's office, the state bureau of investigations and the security service of Ukraine over the high treason and financing of terrorism by Zelenskyy and his circle," the party said in a statement.