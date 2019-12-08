UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Opposition Parties Protesting In Kiev Ahead Of Normandy Format Summit In Paris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 05:50 PM

Ukrainian Opposition Parties Protesting in Kiev Ahead of Normandy Format Summit in Paris

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) Ukrainian opposition parties gathered in the capital of Kiev on Sunday to remind President Vollodymyr Zelensky of the red lines they drew for him ahead of the Normandy-type Paris summit, a Sputnik correspondent said.

The leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine will talk at a summit on Monday about how to unblock peace process in Ukraine's east. Main Ukrainian opposition parties told Zelenskyy that Ukraine's unity was nonnegotiable after he promised more autonomy to the breakaway regions.

Thousands of people assembled in the central Independence Square in Kiev. They were holding up national colors, banners of the centrist European Solidarity and far-right Freedom parties as well as of a WWII nationalist paramilitary group.

Several police and ambulance cars lined the sidewalk but the protest was peaceful. Former President Petro Poroshenko, who joined the opposition after this year's electoral defeat, described the rally as a assembly of citizens concerned about Ukraine's security.

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Police Ukraine Russia France Germany Paris Kiev Independence Sunday Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

NCEMA, Aramco discuss cooperation in risk mitigati ..

36 minutes ago

UAE, US joint military exercise commences

51 minutes ago

51 minutes ago

Driverless vehicles tested on 5G technology in UAE ..

1 hour ago

UAE 5G Conference begins in Dubai

2 hours ago

When half the human race is left behind, the entir ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.