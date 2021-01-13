UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Opposition Party Collects Signatures To Register Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Ukrainian Opposition Party Collects Signatures to Register Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Ukrainian Opposition Platform ” For Life political party on Wednesday started gathering petition signatures urging the country's authorities to register Sputnik V, a Russian-developed vaccine against COVID-19, and launch its production in Ukraine, Artem Marchevsky, the head of the party's youth wing, said.

Earlier in January, the chairman of the party's political council, Viktor Medvedchuk, said that Kharkiv-based pharmaceutical company Biolik submitted a registration application for Sputnik V. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said that the country would be using only vaccines that have passed all three stages of clinical trials. The phase 3 trials of the Russian vaccine are in the process of completion in many countries including Russia, Belarus, Egypt, and India.

"Today, the collection of signatures for an appeal to President [Volodymyr Zelenskyy] and the Cabinet of Ministers has been started, with a demand to register [the vaccine] and launch vaccine production as soon as possible," Marchevsky told the 112 Ukraine tv channel, adding that signature-gathering started in three cities in Kiev-controlled parts of the Donetsk Region.

In addition, Marchevsky criticized Kiev for plans to register a Chinese vaccine that showed efficacy rate of 50 percent in one of the clinical trials, while at the same time not considering the approval of Sputnik V that is over 90 percent effective against COVID-19.

China's Sinovac vaccine showed an overall efficacy rate of 50.38 percent at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 cases during its phase 3 clinical trials in Brazil, 78 percent for mild cases and 100 percent for moderate or severe cases, meaning that all rates are above the 50 percent level required by the World Health Organization and for a regulator approval in the South American country. Meanwhile, interim data from Sinovac's late-stage trial in Turkey showed an efficiency rate of 91.25 percent.

Ukrainian health authorities said earlier that the country's deal with Sinovac includes a requirement that the vaccine needs to show an efficacy rate of at least 70 percent.

Sputnik V became the first-ever officially registered coronavirus vaccine after Russia approved it on August 11. In addition to Russia, Sputnik V is registered in Algeria, Argentina, Belarus, Bolivia and Serbia.

Related Topics

India World Ukraine Russia Turkey China Egypt Company Same Donetsk Kiev Argentina Algeria Brazil Bolivia Belarus Serbia January August TV All From Cabinet Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

6 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

6 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

12 minutes ago

11,678 children immunized against polio on 2nd day ..

3 minutes ago

40 killed in deadliest Israeli strikes on Syria si ..

3 minutes ago

US Does Not Advocate Interim Government in Afghani ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.