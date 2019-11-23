UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Opposition Party Urges Colleagues To Support Zelenskyy Ahead Of Normandy Summit

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 08:50 PM

Ukrainian Opposition Party Urges Colleagues to Support Zelenskyy Ahead of Normandy Summit

Yuri Boyko, the leader of the Ukrainian Opposition Platform - for Life political party, has called on the country's politicians to support President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy's efforts to secure Donbas peace during the upcoming Normandy Four meeting, the party announced on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Yuri Boyko, the leader of the Ukrainian Opposition Platform - for Life political party, has called on the country's politicians to support President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy's efforts to secure Donbas peace during the upcoming Normandy Four meeting, the party announced on Saturday.

The next Normandy Four summit between Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany, will take place on December 9, in Paris.

"I think that all [Ukrainian] politicians in this situation must support the current president so that the meeting will open a path toward peace, which is what the entire country wants. So that he will return with a concrete plan to reach peace in the country, the return of the territory and people, and restoration of our territorial integrity," Boyko said to Inter tv channel.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, together known as Donbas, which claimed independence after what they considered to be a coup.

The Normandy format was created in 2014 by Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine to formulate a solution for this conflict. The following year, during a meeting in Minsk, the sides developed an addendum to the 2014 Minsk Protocol, commonly known as Minsk II. Its last meeting was in 2016.

