Ukrainian Opposition Party Welcomes Release Of Detainees, Hopes To Settle Donbas Conflict

Sat 07th September 2019 | 10:58 PM

Ukrainian Opposition Platform For Life political party welcomes the release of detainees and considers it to be the first step to a political settlement of the conflict in Donbas, according to its Saturday statement

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Ukrainian Opposition Platform For Life political party welcomes the release of detainees and considers it to be the first step to a political settlement of the conflict in Donbas, according to its Saturday statement.

Today, a number of detainees from both countries have returned home. RIA Novosti Ukraine's Kirill Vyshinsky was sent to Russia on the same day.

"We are sincerely happy for the return of Ukrainian citizens to families. The exchange of prisoners and detainees that took place between Ukraine and Russia, to which the presidents [of Russia and Ukraine] agreed, is a step toward a restoration of trust, the first important accomplishment on the way to an all-encompassing political settlement of the Donbas conflict," the party said in its statement.

The party also urged the Ukrainian parliament to support the peace process and vote for bills necessary to facilitate implementation of the Minsk agreements.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

