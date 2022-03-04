UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Opposition Politician Kyva Claims Zelenskyy Hiding In US Embassy In Poland

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Ukrainian Opposition Politician Kyva Claims Zelenskyy Hiding in US Embassy in Poland

Ukrainian opposition politician Illia Kyva alleged on Friday that Volodymyr Zelenskyy fled Ukraine for Poland and is hiding there in the US embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Ukrainian opposition politician Illia Kyva alleged on Friday that Volodymyr Zelenskyy fled Ukraine for Poland and is hiding there in the US embassy.

Earlier in the day, Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian lower chamber, said citing unnamed Ukrainian parliamentarians that Zelenskyy was in Poland. The Ukrainian parliament refuted this report.

"It has just been confirmed to me that the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Aleksandrovich Zelenskyy, had crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border today and is now safe in the US embassy. It is from there that he will continue to dispose of the Ukrainian army and civilian population, issuing insane orders that cost thousands of human lives," Kyva, who was expelled from Opposition Platform For Life party's fraction on Thursday, said in a video on his Telegram channel.

