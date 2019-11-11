Co-chair of Ukraine's European Solidarity opposition party Iryna Herashchenko on Monday warned a conciliation board that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plans to enact a law that regulates mass media in the country may lead to censorship

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Co-chair of Ukraine 's European Solidarity opposition party Iryna Herashchenko on Monday warned a conciliation board that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plans to enact a law that regulates mass media in the country may lead to censorship.

Citing an abundance of what he called fake news, the president has tasked the government with drawing up a bill that would overhaul media regulations by the end of 2019.

"With this decree he is trying to introduce censorship that will be called 'standards'.

Obviously, the team that came to power on fake news and manipulations is trying to take control over the media... We firmly oppose imposing censorship in Ukraine," Herashchenko said during the meeting between leaders of parliamentary factions.

Second Deputy Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk has demanded thematic committees in the parliament to start a "direct and systematic dialogue" with the mass media on the issue.