Ukrainian Opposition Vows to Advocate Direct Negotiations of Kiev With Donetsk, Luhansk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) The Ukrainian Opposition Platform - For Life party will do everything for direct negotiations to take place between Kiev and its eastern breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, the party's co-chair, Yuriy Boyko, said on Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly rejected engaging in a direct dialogue with the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, insisting instead on the Minsk format talks that include international mediators.

"After a while, he [Zelenskyy] will have to tell people how he intends to end the war - the purpose he was elected for, in the first place. Because bold statements are one thing, but a laborious, yet very important for public, work on finding compromises is another matter. From our side, we will do everything for these negotiations to take place. It's up to the government now. More than half of [Ukrainian] people want direct negotiations with the self-proclaimed republics [of Donetsk and Luhansk]," Boyko said, as broadcast by the 112 Ukraine tv channel.

He stressed the importance of launching a direct dialogue, ceasefire and exchange of prisoners as soon as possible, saying it is of particularly critical importance for those Ukrainians who leave near the contact line.

On Monday, Zelenskyy offered to discuss Crimea and Donbas in a new format that would include Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States. Commenting on this proposal, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would "definitely study" it but stressed Washington was not party to the existing Normandy format talks ” which comprise Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France ” and that it therefore was unclear how the Minsk accords would fit into Zelenskyy's plan.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive in its eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, after they proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev two months earlier. Ukraine has accused Russia of interfering in its domestic affairs and being involved in Donbas conflict, claims Russia has denied.

Since September 2014, peace in Donbas has been mediated through a number of mechanisms, including the Minsk talks and the Normandy Four contact group. Though three documents on de-escalation measures have been adopted over this time, the warring parties continue to violate the ceasefire.