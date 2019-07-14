UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Opposition Vows To Advocate Direct Negotiations Of Kiev With Donetsk, Luhansk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 03:00 AM

Ukrainian Opposition Vows to Advocate Direct Negotiations of Kiev With Donetsk, Luhansk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) The Ukrainian Opposition Platform - For Life party will do everything for direct negotiations to take place between Kiev and its eastern breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, the party's co-chair, Yuriy Boyko, said on Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly rejected engaging in a direct dialogue with the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, insisting instead on the Minsk format talks that include international mediators.

"After a while, he [Zelenskyy] will have to tell people how he intends to end the war - the purpose he was elected for, in the first place. Because bold statements are one thing, but a laborious, yet very important for public, work on finding compromises is another matter. From our side, we will do everything for these negotiations to take place. It's up to the government now. More than half of [Ukrainian] people want direct negotiations with the self-proclaimed republics [of Donetsk and Luhansk]," Boyko said, as broadcast by the 112 Ukraine tv channel.

He stressed the importance of launching a direct dialogue, ceasefire and exchange of prisoners as soon as possible, saying it is of particularly critical importance for those Ukrainians who leave near the contact line.

On Monday, Zelenskyy offered to discuss Crimea and Donbas in a new format that would include Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States. Commenting on this proposal, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would "definitely study" it but stressed Washington was not party to the existing Normandy format talks ” which comprise Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France ” and that it therefore was unclear how the Minsk accords would fit into Zelenskyy's plan.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive in its eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, after they proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev two months earlier. Ukraine has accused Russia of interfering in its domestic affairs and being involved in Donbas conflict, claims Russia has denied.

Since September 2014, peace in Donbas has been mediated through a number of mechanisms, including the Minsk talks and the Normandy Four contact group. Though three documents on de-escalation measures have been adopted over this time, the warring parties continue to violate the ceasefire.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington France Germany Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence United Kingdom United States April September TV From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Twenty Houthi rebels killed in Sirwah front

3 hours ago

France to create space command within air force: M ..

3 hours ago

Hurricane Barry Makes Landfall in Louisiana, Weake ..

3 hours ago

Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to trop ..

3 hours ago

Govt committed to address population issue on prio ..

3 hours ago

German Aerospace Center Thanks Roscosmos After Spe ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.