Ukrainian PACE Delegation Head Says No Planned Contacts With Russia

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe PACE ), Yelizaveta Yasko, said on Tuesday that Ukraine did not have any planned contacts with Russia , emphasizing Kiev 's refusal to partake in the organization's affairs, following Russia 's return to it.

Last week, Ukraine officially refused to take part in PACE's fall session due to Russia's return to the organization.

"I do not have any such contacts [with members of Russia's delegation to PACE] and am not planning [on making any]," Yasko told reporters.

The delegation head added that Ukraine saw boycotting the assembly as the only option following Russia's return.

In 2014, Russia was stripped of its voting rights in the organization in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis and the aftermath of the Crimea referendum. Moscow considered this an act of discrimination against its PACE delegation and stopped renewing its credentials in 2016.

In June of this year, however, PACE restored Russia's voting rights and adopted a resolution stating that the basic rights of delegations to the organization cannot be subject to sanctions.

PACE's session is taking place in Strasbourg from September 30 to October 4. France is currently chairing the Council of Europe.