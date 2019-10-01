UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian PACE Delegation Head Says No Planned Contacts With Russia

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:50 PM

Ukrainian PACE Delegation Head Says No Planned Contacts With Russia

The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Yelizaveta Yasko, said on Tuesday that Ukraine did not have any planned contacts with Russia, emphasizing Kiev's refusal to partake in the organization's affairs, following Russia's return to it

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Yelizaveta Yasko, said on Tuesday that Ukraine did not have any planned contacts with Russia, emphasizing Kiev's refusal to partake in the organization's affairs, following Russia's return to it.

Last week, Ukraine officially refused to take part in PACE's fall session due to Russia's return to the organization.

"I do not have any such contacts [with members of Russia's delegation to PACE] and am not planning [on making any]," Yasko told reporters.

The delegation head added that Ukraine saw boycotting the assembly as the only option following Russia's return.

In 2014, Russia was stripped of its voting rights in the organization in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis and the aftermath of the Crimea referendum. Moscow considered this an act of discrimination against its PACE delegation and stopped renewing its credentials in 2016.

In June of this year, however, PACE restored Russia's voting rights and adopted a resolution stating that the basic rights of delegations to the organization cannot be subject to sanctions.

PACE's session is taking place in Strasbourg from September 30 to October 4. France is currently chairing the Council of Europe.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe France Strasbourg Kiev June September October 2016 From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits ‘Innovation Lab for Traffi ..

24 minutes ago

Kuwait Crown Prince receives UAE Ambassador

24 minutes ago

Dubai Government Workshop trains workforce to deve ..

24 minutes ago

Polling stations open for early voting in 2019 FNC ..

24 minutes ago

People of Determination participate in &#039;Disru ..

39 minutes ago

MOCD to empower 240 Emirati families to manage mic ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.