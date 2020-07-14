Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Bill Legalizing Gambling Industry

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The Ukrainian parliament adopted on Tuesday a bill on legalizing the gambling industry in the country, the decision was backed by 248 lawmakers, with the required minimum standing at 226 votes.

The document is yet to be signed into law by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It will come into force on the next day after being published in the official media. The Ukrainian government has previously said that the legalization of the gambling industry, banned since 2009, would bring an additional $400 million per year to the budget, accelerating GDP growth to 1 percent.

Under the legislation, gambling spots will be located exclusively in hotels. Equipment will have to be certified in accordance to international standards. The bill provides mandatory verification of players for bet acceptance and payouts, it also toughens criminal and financial liability in the sector. Under the legislation, only individuals aged over 21 are allowed to engage in gambling. A special commission will be established to serve as a state regulating body. Funds procured in the industry will be used for supporting sports, education and health careю