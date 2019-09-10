Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Bill on Procedure for Presidential Impeachment

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday adopted a bill on the procedure for the presidential impeachment.

The bill was backed by 245 lawmakers, while the required minimum was 226 votes.

Earlier in the day, the bill was passed in the first reading, which led some opposition parties to argue that the law could not be adopted on the same day.