Ukrainian Parliament Adopts In 1st Reading Bill On Presidential Impeachment Procedure

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 01:20 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday adopted in the first reading a bill on the procedure for presidential impeachment.

The bill, which still needs to pass the second reading, was backed by 337 votes, well over the required minimum of 226.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent the draft bill to the parliament.

Under the proposed legislation, only high treason or other crimes may serve as the basis for the parliament to launch the impeachment procedure. A written statement signed by at least 226 lawmakers will serve as the first step toward launching the procedure.

