Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Law on 'Indigenous Peoples'

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday adopted a law on "the indigenous peoples," proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that does not include Russians in the list.

The law was adopted during an extraordinary meeting of the parliament. It was supported by 326 lawmakers.