Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Law on Nationalization of Property of Russians

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law on the nationalization of the property of Russians and those who publicly support Russia's special operation

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law on the nationalization of the property of Russians and those who publicly support Russia's special operation.

"The Verkhovna Rada approved law No. 7169 on the nationalization of the property of Russians and collaborators," Elena Shulyak, the head of the ruling party, the Servant of the People, said on Telegram.

She noted that the nationalization law applied to Russians, as well as those who are not a citizen of Russia, "but are closely related to it, in particular, those who have a place of residence or are engaged in their main activity.

In addition, by decision of the National Security and Defense Council or a court, the property of persons, regardless of citizenship, who publicly support the Russian special operation, can be nationalized.

"The law notes that all nationalized property will not just be sent to Ukraine, but as a future reparation in favor of our country, which has been subjected to aggression by Russia," Shulyak said.