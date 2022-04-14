UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Parliament Allows Foreigners To Work In Ukrainian Intelligence - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Ukrainian Parliament Allows Foreigners to Work in Ukrainian Intelligence - Lawmaker

The Ukrainian parliament has adopted a law allowing foreigners to work in Ukrainian intelligence and serve in the Ukrainian army, lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Ukrainian parliament has adopted a law allowing foreigners to work in Ukrainian intelligence and serve in the Ukrainian army, lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said on Thursday.

"(The parliament) adopted a law that allows foreigners to work in intelligence, and serve in the Ukrainian armed forces from three to five years," Goncharenko said on his Telegram channel.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Luhansk Donetsk February From

Recent Stories

PM fully capable to steer country out of challenge ..

PM fully capable to steer country out of challenges: Engineer Amir Muqam

42 seconds ago
 Kyiv rejects Moscow's claim it struck Russian bord ..

Kyiv rejects Moscow's claim it struck Russian border region

45 seconds ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

46 seconds ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

49 seconds ago
 Almost 80% of German Firms Downgrade Business Expe ..

Almost 80% of German Firms Downgrade Business Expectations Over Ukrainian Confli ..

4 minutes ago
 Lebanon to demolish blast-hit silos despite victim ..

Lebanon to demolish blast-hit silos despite victims' protest

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.