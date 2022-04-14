Ukrainian Parliament Allows Foreigners to Work in Ukrainian Intelligence - Lawmaker

The Ukrainian parliament has adopted a law allowing foreigners to work in Ukrainian intelligence and serve in the Ukrainian army, lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Ukrainian parliament has adopted a law allowing foreigners to work in Ukrainian intelligence and serve in the Ukrainian army, lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said on Thursday.

"(The parliament) adopted a law that allows foreigners to work in intelligence, and serve in the Ukrainian armed forces from three to five years," Goncharenko said on his Telegram channel.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.