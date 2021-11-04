UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Parliament Appoints Ex-Deputy Prime Minister Reznikov As Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 02:10 PM

Ukrainian Parliament Appoints Ex-Deputy Prime Minister Reznikov as Defense Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The Ukrainian parliament appointed ex-Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksii Reznikov to the post of the defense minister at the president's suggestion on Thursday.

The decision was supported by 273 lawmakers with the required minimum of 226 votes.

On Wednesday, the parliament dismissed Reznikov from the post of deputy prime minister that he held since March 2020. Reznikov also represents Kiev in the political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Kiev March 2020 Post From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Science Club to hold Family Astronomy nig ..

Pakistan Science Club to hold Family Astronomy night and Telescope making worksh ..

19 seconds ago
 German industrial orders up slightly in September

German industrial orders up slightly in September

21 seconds ago
 New food security policy approved to bolster agric ..

New food security policy approved to bolster agriculture production: Minister

2 minutes ago
 FDE Inter-zonal games kicks off

FDE Inter-zonal games kicks off

2 minutes ago
 Seoul Believes Pyongyang Preparing to Reopen Borde ..

Seoul Believes Pyongyang Preparing to Reopen Border With China - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Food Authority discards 700 litres substandard mi ..

Food Authority discards 700 litres substandard milk

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.