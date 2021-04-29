Ukrainian Parliament Appoints ex-Energoatom Vice President as Energy Minister

The Ukrainian parliament appointed on Thursday ex-Energoatom Vice President German Galushchenko to the post of the country's energy minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The Ukrainian parliament appointed on Thursday ex-Energoatom Vice President German Galushchenko to the post of the country's energy minister.

A total of 305 lawmakers supported the move, well above the required minimum of 226 votes.