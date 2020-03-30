UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Parliament Appoints New Finance, Health Ministers

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:25 PM

Ukrainian Parliament Appoints New Finance, Health Ministers

The Ukrainian parliament appointed on Monday Serhii Marchenko, who used to serve as the deputy head of ex-President Petro Poroshenko's administration, as the country's finance minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The Ukrainian parliament appointed on Monday Serhii Marchenko, who used to serve as the deputy head of ex-President Petro Poroshenko's administration, as the country's finance minister.

The decision was supported by 256 lawmakers, with the required minimum of 226 votes.

Prior to working as the deputy head of Poroshenko's administration between 2018 and 2019, Marchenko served as deputy finance minister from 2016-2018.

Also on Monday, the Ukrainian parliament appointed Maksym Stepanov, former governor of Odessa region, to the post of the health minister, with 246 lawmakers supporting the decision.

Related Topics

Governor Parliament Odessa 2018 2019 Post From

Recent Stories

UAE President approves law to regulate strategic s ..

11 minutes ago

Expo 2020 organisers and steering committee partic ..

26 minutes ago

Putin Orders to Open More COVID-19 Diagnostics Cen ..

19 seconds ago

Gundogan says Liverpool deserve to be champions

22 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner visits isolation ward set up f ..

23 seconds ago

CIA police arrested a robber; recovers stolen bike ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.