Ukrainian Parliament Appoints New Finance, Health Ministers

The Ukrainian parliament appointed on Monday Serhii Marchenko, who used to serve as the deputy head of ex-President Petro Poroshenko's administration, as the country's finance minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The Ukrainian parliament appointed on Monday Serhii Marchenko, who used to serve as the deputy head of ex-President Petro Poroshenko's administration, as the country's finance minister.

The decision was supported by 256 lawmakers, with the required minimum of 226 votes.

Prior to working as the deputy head of Poroshenko's administration between 2018 and 2019, Marchenko served as deputy finance minister from 2016-2018.

Also on Monday, the Ukrainian parliament appointed Maksym Stepanov, former governor of Odessa region, to the post of the health minister, with 246 lawmakers supporting the decision.