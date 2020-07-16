UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Parliament Appoints New Head Of National Bank

The Ukrainian parliament appointed on Thursday UkrGasBank head Kirill Shevchenko to the post of the governor of the National Bank, with 332 lawmakers supporting the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which is well above the required minimum of 226 votes

Shevchenko said that the National Bank of Ukraine would continue effort toward increasing banks' financial stability and ensuring economy growth.

Yakiv Smolii, the former governor of Ukraine's central bank, handed in his resignation on July 1, citing the systematic political pressure placed on the financial institution.

