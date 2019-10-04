Ukrainian Parliament Approves Cabinet Action Program Until 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, on Friday approved the program of activities of the new Cabinet until 2025, headed by Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk.

The approval was supported by 236 lawmakers with the required minimum of 226 votes.

According to the Ukraine legislation, after the approval of the action program, the government receives immunity for a year and cannot be prematurely dismissed.

It is expected that during the implementation of the program activities, the country's GDP will grow by 40 percent, positive changes will occur in the demographic situation, 1 million jobs will be created, all major roads will be put in good condition, five sea ports and 15 airports will be built, and the human impact on the environment will be reduced.