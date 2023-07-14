Open Menu

Ukrainian Parliament Approves Moving Christmas Celebration To December 25

Published July 14, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The Ukrainian parliament has approved a draft law, initiated by the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to "abandon the Russian legacy," and has therefore moved the Christmas Day celebration in the country from January 7 to December 25, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Friday.

"Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) changed the dates of public holidays," Zheleznyak said on Telegram.

The parliament approved moving Christmas Day from January 7 to December 25, Ukrainian Statehood Day from July 28 to July 15, Defenders Day from October 14 to October 1, the Ukrainian lawmaker added in the post.

Ukraine and other former Soviet states currently celebrate the Christmas holiday on January 7, in accordance with the Julian Calendar used by the Orthodox Church. On May 24, the non-canonical Orthodox Church of Ukraine approved switching to the revised Julian calendar starting September 1, 2023 and celebrating Christmas on December 25.

