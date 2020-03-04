Ukrainian Parliament Approves New Cabinet

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday approved the new Cabinet, proposed by newly-appointed Prime Minister Denys Shmygal.

The decision at an extraordinary session of the Verkhovna Rada was supported by 277 lawmakers with the required minimum of 226 votes.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, and Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy retained their posts.

Dmytro Kuleba, ex-deputy prime minister for Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration, was appointed to the post of foreign minister.

Ihor Umansky, who held multiple posts under three presidents, replaced Oksana Markarova as finance minister.

Andriy Taran, who used to represent Kiev in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on Donbas ceasefire, was appointed as defense minister.

Meanwhile, former foreign minister Vadym Prystaiko became deputy prime minister for Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration.