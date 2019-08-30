KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The Ukrainian parliament has approved the resignation of Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko, with 317 members of parliament voting 'yes," surpassing the necessary threshold of 226.

According to the Ukrainian law, dismissal and appointment of the prosecutor general is the president's prerogative.

Nevertheless, the parliament has to approve such a decision. Lutsenko has been in office since May 2016.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted Lutsenko's resignation to the parliament several times, while Lutsenko himself promised to leave after the parliamentary election. Later, the Ukrainian president announced that he would introduce his candidate for the office after creating a new parliamentary coalition.