Ukrainian Parliament Authorizes Foreign Military Entry to Country for 2021 Drills

The Ukrainian parliament passed on Tuesday a legislation allowing foreign armed forces' entry to the country for participating in multinational military drills in 2021

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The Ukrainian parliament passed on Tuesday a legislation allowing foreign armed forces' entry to the country for participating in multinational military drills in 2021.

As many as 325 lawmakers supported the initiative, well above the required minimum of 226 votes. The document will be submitted to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for signing.

Zelenskyy earlier asked the parliament to support his decision to allow foreign military entry to enable their participation in the drills planned for 2021, including Ukrainian-US exercises Rapid Trident and Sea Breeze-2021, Ukrainian-Romanian exercise Riverine, Ukrainian-Polish exercise Three Swords and Ukrainian-UK exercise Warrior Watcher.

Under the Ukrainian legislation, the functioning of any military formations that are not envisioned by the law is banned on the country's territory. Apart from that, foreign military bases deployment is also banned, this is why foreign troops entry is authorized through a special law every time.