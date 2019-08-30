UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Parliament Backs President Zelenskyy's Pick For Prosecutor General

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 01:50 AM

Ukrainian Parliament Backs President Zelenskyy's Pick for Prosecutor General

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The Ukrainian parliament supported on Thursday President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's offer to elect Ruslan Ryaboshapka, the deputy head of his presidential office, as the country's prosecutor general.

A total of 312 members of parliament voted in favor of this nomination, with the required minimum set at 226 votes.

Under the Ukrainian legislation, it is the president who makes decisions on dismissing and appointing the prosecutor general, but parliamentary approval is needed.

Zelenskyy can now appoint Ryaboshapka as the country's prosecutor general by a decree.

Related Topics

Parliament

Recent Stories

UAE issues statement on developments in Yemen

26 minutes ago

First Emirati astronaut to face final exam tomorro ..

56 minutes ago

Osaka cruises into third round at US Open

2 hours ago

US Sanctions Jammal Trust Bank for Providing Finan ..

2 hours ago

Ramesh Kumar asks Opposition to play effective rol ..

2 hours ago

UAE's Etihad Airways Bans MacBook Pros in Checked ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.