KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The Ukrainian parliament supported on Thursday President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's offer to elect Ruslan Ryaboshapka, the deputy head of his presidential office, as the country's prosecutor general.

A total of 312 members of parliament voted in favor of this nomination, with the required minimum set at 226 votes.

Under the Ukrainian legislation, it is the president who makes decisions on dismissing and appointing the prosecutor general, but parliamentary approval is needed.

Zelenskyy can now appoint Ryaboshapka as the country's prosecutor general by a decree.