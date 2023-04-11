Ukrainian Parliament Bans Use, Sale of Fireworks - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The Ukrainian parliament has banned all citizens except officers of law enforcement agencies and rescuers from selling and using fireworks, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said on Tuesday.

"Ukraine is finally banning salutes ...

The use, sale, and transfer of fireworks, salutes, and firecrackers are prohibited. The ban does not apply to the use of pyrotechnics by the armed forces of Ukraine, the national police, and emergency services," Goncharenko said on Telegram.

He noted that out of 450 lawmakers, 290 voted for the adoption of the bill.