Ukrainian Parliament Dismisses Central Election Commission Before Term End
Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 01:40 PM
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The Ukrainian Parliament on Friday voted to dismiss the Central Election Commission before the end of its term.
The proposal to do so was introduced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and backed by 341 lawmakers, which is well over the required minimum of 300.
The commission was appointed in September 2018 for seven years.