UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Parliament Dismisses Deputy Prime Minister Reznikov

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:22 PM

Ukrainian Parliament Dismisses Deputy Prime Minister Reznikov

The Ukrainian parliament dismissed Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksii Reznikov, who filed a letter of resignation and who is a possible candidate to head the defense ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The Ukrainian parliament dismissed Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksii Reznikov, who filed a letter of resignation and who is a possible candidate to head the defense ministry.

The decision was supported by 329 lawmakers on Wednesday, with the required minimum of 226 votes.

The Ukrainian Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories is expected to be headed by Irina Vereshchuk, a lawmaker from he pro-presidential Servant of the People faction.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament From

Recent Stories

Zahir Jaffer thrown out of courtroom for using ‘ ..

Zahir Jaffer thrown out of courtroom for using ‘inappropriate words’

3 minutes ago
 PTI govt resolving decades' old issues of federal ..

PTI govt resolving decades' old issues of federal capital's residents: Asad Umar ..

2 minutes ago
 RCB generates over Rs 532.8 mln property tax

RCB generates over Rs 532.8 mln property tax

2 minutes ago
 40 mln residents availing heath coverage under Seh ..

40 mln residents availing heath coverage under Sehat Card Plus: Jhagra

2 minutes ago
 GCWUF ranked top among all women universities of P ..

GCWUF ranked top among all women universities of Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Pak-EU Strategic Engagement Plan has laid strong b ..

Pak-EU Strategic Engagement Plan has laid strong basis of cooperation: FM Shah M ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.