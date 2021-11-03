Ukrainian Parliament Dismisses Deputy Prime Minister Reznikov

The Ukrainian parliament dismissed Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksii Reznikov, who filed a letter of resignation and who is a possible candidate to head the defense ministry

The decision was supported by 329 lawmakers on Wednesday, with the required minimum of 226 votes.

The Ukrainian Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories is expected to be headed by Irina Vereshchuk, a lawmaker from he pro-presidential Servant of the People faction.