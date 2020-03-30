Ukrainian Parliament Dismisses Ministers of Finance, Health Amid COVID-19 Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The Ukrainian parliament voted on Monday to dismiss the ministers of health and finance amid the coronavirus crisis as the two asked for resignation after being less than a month in office.

On Sunday, the ruling Servant of the People party confirmed that the two ministers had written resignation letters. The same day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was in a difficult economic situation due to the coronavirus pandemic and could face default unless international partners provided Kiev with assistance.

In a Monday vote, the legislature supported the resignation of Finance Minister Ihor Umansky and Health Minister Ilya Yemets.

The parliament, however, voted down Serhiy Marchenko, an ex-deputy head of the presidential office, and Maxim Stepanov, a former Odessa governor, as the replacements for the ministers of finance and health.

The incumbent government led by Prime Minister Denys Shmygal took office on March 4, after then-Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk resigned.

Ukraine has so far confirmed 480 COVID-19 cases, including 11 deaths.