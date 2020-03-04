Ukrainian Parliament Dismisses Prime Minister Honcharuk

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The Ukrainian parliament dismissed on Wednesday Oleksiy Honcharuk from the post of prime minister, triggering the resignation of the entire Cabinet.

The dismissal was supported by 353 lawmakers with the required minimum of 226 votes.

By law, the current government will continue to fulfill its duties until the formation of the new Cabinet.