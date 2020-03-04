UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Parliament Dismisses Prime Minister Honcharuk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:44 PM

Ukrainian Parliament Dismisses Prime Minister Honcharuk

The Ukrainian parliament dismissed on Wednesday Oleksiy Honcharuk from the post of prime minister, triggering the resignation of the entire Cabinet

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The Ukrainian parliament dismissed on Wednesday Oleksiy Honcharuk from the post of prime minister, triggering the resignation of the entire Cabinet.

The dismissal was supported by 353 lawmakers with the required minimum of 226 votes.

By law, the current government will continue to fulfill its duties until the formation of the new Cabinet.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Post From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports to develop world’s first unmanne ..

16 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Ma’an&#039;s ..

31 minutes ago

ERC establishes housing complexes, motherhood and ..

31 minutes ago

Talks to promote UAE-Pakistan collaboration on hou ..

46 minutes ago

Insights into new airport security technologies wi ..

46 minutes ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing GPSSA Direc ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.