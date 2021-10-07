Ukrainian Parliament Dismisses Speaker Razumkov

The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday dismissed speaker Dmytro Razumkov, and the decision was supported by 284 lawmakers when the required minimum was 226 votes

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday dismissed speaker Dmytro Razumkov, and the decision was supported by 284 lawmakers when the required minimum was 226 votes.

Lawmakers of the pro-presidential Servant of the People political party have initiated the procedure for the resignation of Razumkov.

The ruling party has said that the parliament's First Deputy Chairperson Ruslan Stefanchuk would replace Razumkov in case of his resignation.