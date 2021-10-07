UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Parliament Dismisses Speaker Razumkov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 02:08 PM

Ukrainian Parliament Dismisses Speaker Razumkov

The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday dismissed speaker Dmytro Razumkov, and the decision was supported by 284 lawmakers when the required minimum was 226 votes

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday dismissed speaker Dmytro Razumkov, and the decision was supported by 284 lawmakers when the required minimum was 226 votes.

Lawmakers of the pro-presidential Servant of the People political party have initiated the procedure for the resignation of Razumkov.

The ruling party has said that the parliament's First Deputy Chairperson Ruslan Stefanchuk would replace Razumkov in case of his resignation.

Related Topics

Parliament

Recent Stories

ANP Chief grieved over losses in Baluchistan earth ..

ANP Chief grieved over losses in Baluchistan earthquake

2 minutes ago
 Masdar signs agreement to develop solar projects i ..

Masdar signs agreement to develop solar projects in Iraq with total capacity of ..

11 minutes ago
 More than 100 Haitians repatriated from Mexico

More than 100 Haitians repatriated from Mexico

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Single-Day COVID-19 Increase Surges to Hi ..

Russia's Single-Day COVID-19 Increase Surges to Highest Level Since December 31

13 minutes ago
 'Naat Khawani' competition to be held on Oct 9

'Naat Khawani' competition to be held on Oct 9

14 minutes ago
 Ijaz expresses grief over losses in the Harnai ear ..

Ijaz expresses grief over losses in the Harnai earthquake

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.