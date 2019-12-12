UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Parliament Extends Law On Donbas Special Status Until End Of 2020 - Kiev

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:28 PM

Ukrainian Parliament Extends Law on Donbas Special Status Until End of 2020 - Kiev

The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday extended the law on special status for the Donbas region until December 31, 2020, in a 320-226 vote

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday extended the law on special status for the Donbas region until December 31, 2020, in a 320-226 vote.

"According to this law, temporarily from the date of entry into force ... until December 31, 2020 inclusively [the law] introduces special conditions for local government in certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the document said.

